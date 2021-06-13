Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bob Brookover: Phillies president Dave Dombrowski considers the late Darren Daulton one of his all-time great deadline deals

Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Dave Dombrowski has an impressive trade-deadline track record and there's a deal he made with the Phillies that remains near and dear to his heart. On July 21, 1997, as the 40-year-old general manager of the Florida Marlins, he persuaded Phillies general manager Lee Thomas to part with Darren Daulton in exchange for outfielder Billy McMillon.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Sheffield
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Jeff Conine
Person
Cliff Floyd
Person
Darren Daulton
Person
Bobby Bonilla
Person
Dave Dombrowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Colorado Rockies#The Florida Marlins#Dutch#Fox Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBthatballsouttahere.com

Grading Dave Dombrowski’s First Phillies Offseason: the Starting Rotation

When the Phillies hired Dave Dombrowski to be the President of Baseball Operations in December 2020, there were many questions about how Dombrowski was going to fill out the roster to finally start to turn the Phillies organization around. Now that we are over two months into the season with...
MLBThe Good Phight

No great Shakes: Braves 9, Phillies 5

There were two Philadelphia vs. Atlanta sports matchups held in the South Philadelphia sports complex on Tuesday night, and one of them went well for the home team. Unfortunately for local baseball fans, while the Sixers were boosted by an unexpectedly strong game by Shake Milton, the Phillies received disappointing performances from both stars and role players alike. The result was a 9-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves.
MLBchatsports.com

Know Your Enemy Lite: Detroit Tigers

A split series with Toronto and the White Sox are once again facing the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers are quickly moving up the list of “We’re playing them AGAIN?!” teams with how frequent it’s been lately. Or maybe it just feels really frequent because we saw no one else last year but regional teams.
MLBAllentown Morning Call

Phillies’ bullpen falters late again in loss to Braves

Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr. and William Contreras each hit a solo homer, and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-5 on Tuesday night. Acuna also had a single, double and three RBIs as the reigning three-time NL East champion Braves evened their record at 29-29. J.T....
MLBDelaware County Daily Times

Phillies Notebook: Lately, reasons abound for a party atmosphere

PHILADELPHIA — In a season of challenges, injuries and bullpen follies, the Phillies have been waiting for a signal that they eventually could find fulfillment. Two walk-off victories within less than 24 hours over the Atlanta Braves would meet that qualification. A day after Luke Williams was soaked with all...
MLBtheScore

Blue Jays' Manoah tossed for HBP after benches clear in Baltimore

Tempers flared between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Saturday, leading to both benches clearing and one ejection. The action began in the bottom of the fourth when Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah surrendered back-to-back homers to Baltimore's Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart. Manoah's next...
MLBnevadasportsnet.com

Aces' Daulton Varsho forging own path while following in his father's footsteps

Like father, like son. The Reno Aces' Daulton Varsho was introduced to professional baseball at and early age. “Ever since I grew up, I just love being at the field,” said the Wisconsin native whose father, Gary, dedicated his life to the game. “Baseball was my love from when I grew up. Just being around those guys, even if I was in the minor leagues when I originally grew up or if I was in a big-league clubhouse, I knew that I wanted to play baseball and follow my father's footsteps. And it's just cool I'm able to do it and able to do it at the top level in the big leagues. So hopefully I can get back there and kind of be myself, and hopefully I can help the team win here in a couple of months.”
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/20

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBrotoballer.com

2B and SS Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 13

We're barreling toward the halfway point of the 2021 season, and with the onslaught of injuries showing no signs of stopping, diligence on the waiver wire is as crucial as ever. Most of the players who will be written up in this feature won't be the next breakout star. Some...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: An ode to Jacoby Jones

The Detroit Tigers recently designated JaCoby Jones for assignment. We look back at his career in Detroit and the memories he provided to me as a fan. In one of the final moves by David Dombrowski made as Detroit Tigers GM, on July 15, 2015, he traded Joakim Soria to the Pittsburgh Pirates for JaCoby Jones, who was playing the infield for the Altoona Curve.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Astros ruin Dallas Keuchel's homecoming, sweep White Sox

Abraham Toro recorded his first career four-hit game while Carlos Correa homered in support of Lance McCullers Jr. as the Houston Astros completed a four-game series sweep of the visiting Chicago White Sox with an 8-2 victory on Sunday. The Astros improved to 16-4 over their last 20 games by...
MLBLas Vegas Herald

Brewers' Brett Anderson to face D-backs, who drafted him long ago

Brett Anderson will try to string together another solid performance when the Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night in Phoenix. The veteran left-hander is coming off seven shutout innings against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on June 15. He allowed just one hit and...
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 7, Rockies 6

DENVER, CO (WSAU-WHBL) – The Milwaukee Brewers split a four-game weekend series with the Rockies with a 7-6 win in Denver on Sunday. Kolten Wong led the way, going 3 for 5 with 3 RBI and two runs scored from the leadoff spot, including a two-run homer in the 5th inning. Daniel Vogelbach finished 2 for 5 with two singles and one RBI, which turned out the be the game-winner.