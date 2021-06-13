Bob Brookover: Phillies president Dave Dombrowski considers the late Darren Daulton one of his all-time great deadline deals

Like father, like son. The Reno Aces' Daulton Varsho was introduced to professional baseball at and early age. “Ever since I grew up, I just love being at the field,” said the Wisconsin native whose father, Gary, dedicated his life to the game. “Baseball was my love from when I grew up. Just being around those guys, even if I was in the minor leagues when I originally grew up or if I was in a big-league clubhouse, I knew that I wanted to play baseball and follow my father's footsteps. And it's just cool I'm able to do it and able to do it at the top level in the big leagues. So hopefully I can get back there and kind of be myself, and hopefully I can help the team win here in a couple of months.”