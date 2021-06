Dave Grohl looked back on Nirvana’s modest ambitions for their 1991 album, Nevermind, saying they only hoped it would allow them each to have their own apartment. His first record with Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic has gone on to sell over 30 millions copies to date. But in a recent interview with Uncut, Grohl recalled they weren’t thinking along those lines when they arrived at Los Angeles’ Sound City Studios to start recording.