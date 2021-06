HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on digital. One of the most iconic Batman stories ever finally comes to the screen this week with the first half of a two-part saga. Like the original graphic novel by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One is a mystery story about the Dark Knight's hunt for the Holiday Killer, who keeps whacking Gotham City crime figures on successive holidays, starting with the big one in October. In addition to a riveting animation style that evokes the look of Sale's art as well as classic noir films, Batman: The Long Halloween also boasts a top-tier voice cast including Jensen Ackles (Batman), Josh Duhamel (District Attorney Harvey Dent), the late Naya Rivera (Catwoman), and more. Check out the first part on digital and Blu-ray this week; the second part will follow later this summer. -Christian Holub.