Important Tips To Keep A Loved One With Dementia Safe At Home

Since he’s still in the earlier stage of dementia, the doctor wants to wait before trying anti-anxiety medications. Our kids think now that it’s safer I should have him out more. In a way they are right, but he can’t seem to tolerate much activity going on around him. Some of it could be that he’s used to the quiet of our COVID life, but he was showing signs of this intolerance before we started to isolate. Twice I’ve tried to take him grocery shopping with me and he gets so anxious that I’ve had to take him out of the store. As soon as he’s back in the car, he’s fine. How do we know what’s beneficial and what’s negative? — JH.