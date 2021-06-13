Cancel
NBA

Charlotte Hornets: The next steps in LaMelo Ball’s development

By Jason Huber
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaMelo Ball surprised a lot of fans and critics with his immediate impact on the Charlotte Hornets this season. The Hornets went from being a team the previous season with no shot at the playoffs to adding Ball and Gordon Hayward and competing all season for a playoff spot. The Hornets were even as high as the fourth seed during the regular season in the Eastern Conference, which illustrates the type of impact Hayward and Ball both had this season.

