Damian Lillard has been making major headlines ever since his Portland Trail Blazers were bounced out of first round of the NBA playoffs. First, the Blazers star posted a photo on Instagram with a caption that had everyone going nuts. This sparked wild trade rumors of Damian Lillard going everywhere from the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with LeBron James up to being the next savior of the New York Knicks to help Julius Randle.