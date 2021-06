Prodigal Son Season 2 is currently slated to be the last, although the show is being shopped around. When can you own the full season on DVD and Blu-ray?. We’re still waiting to find out if somewhere like Netflix will save Prodigal Son. Considering the way the second season ended and the storylines that it didn’t quite flesh out, we need to see more from the story. However, for right now, Season 2 is the last.