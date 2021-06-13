Photo of the Day: June 13, 2021

Here are 11 in-person fireworks displays taking place across Middle Tennessee. WHERE: Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood. WHAT: The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park from 7 pm to 10 pm on Sunday, July 4, 2021. New this year, Tim Akers and the Smoking Section will wow the crowd with their big band, disco, and jazz music. Admission is free thanks to our sponsors. Fireworks at 9 pm. Various food trucks will be onsite, so feel free to come early to get some dinner or a snack before and/or during the show. Bring chairs or a blanket to sit.