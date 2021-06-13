Cancel
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: June 13, 2021

By Donna Vissman
 9 days ago
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Tennessee StatePosted by
Williamson Source

11 Fireworks Displays Across Middle Tennessee

Here are 11 in-person fireworks displays taking place across Middle Tennessee. WHERE: Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood. WHAT: The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park from 7 pm to 10 pm on Sunday, July 4, 2021. New this year, Tim Akers and the Smoking Section will wow the crowd with their big band, disco, and jazz music. Admission is free thanks to our sponsors. Fireworks at 9 pm. Various food trucks will be onsite, so feel free to come early to get some dinner or a snack before and/or during the show. Bring chairs or a blanket to sit.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photos and Video: Juneteenth Celebration in Franklin

Saturday, June 19th was Juneteenth, the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. A celebration was held in downtown Franklin. The event was hosted by Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition. Attendees enjoyed live music, games, train rides, and were able to shop from local food vendors and more. A marker for Fort Granger was also unveiled at Pinkerton Park.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Williamson County Company Becomes Opening Day Sponsor for Grand Prix

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix proudly announces Wesley Financial Group will serve as presenting sponsor for the Grand Prix’ opening day Friday, August 6. The Wesley Financial Group Freedom Friday concert will honor members of the military, police, fire, first responders, and frontline heroes. That night’s Freedom Friday Tribute Concert: Music City’s Best Honor All Those Who Serve and Protect will feature special guest appearances by several of Nashville’s top artists, including Brooks & Dunn, Jamey Johnson, Tyler Farr and Vince Neil. Aside from providing thousands of tickets to members of those groups, that night’s concert will bring awareness to military charities, including the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University.
Posted by
Williamson Source

Williamson County Property Transfers June 7

See where houses sold for June 7-11, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode. $650,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 11251 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwoodTN37027.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: June 22, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 22, 2021. Check out these 11 in-person fireworks displays taking place across Middle Tennessee. See where houses sold for June 7-11, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More. 3Photos and Video: Juneteenth Celebration...
Murfreesboro, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

3 Outdoor Summer Movie Events

Spend a summer evening outside under the stars watching a movie with the family. We’ve put together a list of local places where you can catch a movie for free all outside. Bring a chair or pack a blanket and come to Pinkerton Park for an evening movie! This free summer movie series will begin at 8pm or at sunset. Concessions items will be available for purchase.
Spring Hill, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Experience Spring Hill Returns this Summer

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce announces the return of its most popular community event – “Experience Spring Hill” all under one roof. Mark your calendar for July 24th from 10 am – 2 pm at Spring Hill High School,1 Raider Lane Columbia. Created to allow local residents to encounter...
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

10 Must Not Miss 2021 Festivals

As COVID restrictions have eased, more in-person events and festivals have been announced. Check out these festivals happening this year. This free festival by Heritage Foundation will return in 2021 but instead of the normal April date, the festival has been pushed back to July. Expect loads of family fun, food, and more.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Ironwood Academy Announces New Classroom Experiences

Ironwood Academy, a private, Christian hybrid school for homeschool students in grades 1-12, and the RobotiX Institute, a Franklin-based educational company providing robotics and Python coding classes today announced the formation of an operating partnership. The strategic alliance is designed to expand the classroom experiences for all students in grades pre-K through high school, introducing boys and girls to real-world technology, engineering, and robotics in Middle Tennessee.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Give Dad the Gift of Play!

We recognize all the hard work Dads do to help, teach and encourage us! Whether he loves playing the game or just watching it, this Father’s Day, show the Dad in your life how much he means to you by giving him the Gift of Play from Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Rescue of the Week: Bruno

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Bruno. Bruno is a high-energy boy, who behaves a bit like a giant puppy. He loves people and gets very excited to say hello. He loves toys (fetch and tug-of-war are favorite games) and he plays nicely with other dogs. He is sweet and goofy but will require some training to improve his manners. Come meet Bruno and all the adorable adoptables at WCAC!
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Garth Brooks Announces Nissan Stadium Show

On Wednesday morning, Garth Brooks shared some news on Facebook. Stating, “Coming home!!! So Excited!!!! love, g” In a video that accompanied the message, it shared Garth Brooks will have a show at Nissan Stadium on July 31st. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 25th at 10 am. In...
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

7th Annual WILLCO Awards Finalists and Winners

Student-athletes around the district got the red-carpet treatment at the annual WILLCO Awards Tuesday, June 15 at The Factory in Franklin. For those who missed the event, you can catch the recorded live stream on the WC-TV YouTube page. The WILLCO Awards is an annual event celebrating student-athletes and coaches...
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Downtown Franklin Street Renaming Ceremony this Friday

Franklin—Mayor Ken Moore will hold a ceremony commemorating the renaming of 3rd Avenue North Extension in downtown Franklin to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and to name the entrance road to the “Hill property,” designated as the future home of affordable housing, as A.N.C. Williams Way. Joining the Mayor for...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Tickets for the Williamson County Fair on Sale Now

The two-month countdown to the 2021 Williamson County Fair is underway, and admission and Midway tickets are now available for purchase online. The nine-day event is set for Friday, August 6 through Saturday, August 14 at the Williamson County AgExpo Park. Online pre-entry for Competitive Events has also begun, which is required for those who plan to enter any of the Fair’s seven Competitive Events Departments.
Columbia, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

American Idol Contestant Cassandra Coleman to Perform at Local Venue

American Idol contestant, Cassandra Coleman, just announced a hometown show in July. The show is scheduled for July 3, 7 pm at The Mulehouse in Columbia. Via Facebook, Coleman shared, “Tickets available in my bio for my first ever hometown show. Incredibly honored to be joined by some of my indie/folk friends -Wyatt Pike, Graham DeFranco, Franklin Boone, and Redd Daughtery!”