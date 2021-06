This summer, the front office for the OKC Thunder has the potential to be quite a busy bunch on the free-agent market if they so choose. Though the majority of attention has been drawn towards the fact that Oklahoma City holds the fourth-best odds of landing the top pick during this July’s Draft, and will be heading up to the board three times in the first round alone, the team finds itself with many different avenues to go down in an effort to bring aboard more talents.