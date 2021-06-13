4 potential scapegoats if things go wrong for the Vikings in 2021

Who could be scapegoats for the Minnesota Vikings if things don’t go according to plan in 2021?. There are plenty of reasons to be encouraged about the 2021 NFL season for the Minnesota Vikings. A frantic offseason of player comings and goings has left the roster primed for an instant return to playoff contention providing everything clicks into place right away. This would be a welcome relief to a team that flattered to deceive more often than not in 2020.