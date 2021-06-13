College notes: Nikki Saibene, Grace Vesco earn all-region softball honors

Senior Nikki Saibene had a standout season with the Youngstown State softball team and she was well-rewarded for her performance. Saibene, a Perry High graduate, was named first-team All-Horizon League and first-team All-Midwest Region by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. She started all 51 games and led the Penguins in hitting with a .377 average. She had 53 hits in 146 at-bats, including 13 doubles, a team-high 12 home runs, 26 runs and a team-high 49 RBIs. Her RBI total is tied for first and her home runs second in the Youngstown State single-season record book. Her .712 slugging percentage is fourth on the list.