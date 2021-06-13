Cancel
Photography

Visual Arts | 'Rest ... and Motion' speaks to dichotomy of pandemic

Columbus Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor gallery owner Sarah Gormley, the many months spent living through the COVID-19 pandemic prompted two reactions. “We were all forced to be quiet, to be still and at the same time, we needed to keep going, to keep moving,” Gormley said. The dichotomy prompted her current photography exhibit in...

www.dispatch.com
#Visual Arts#Dichotomy#Pandemic
Visual ArtMarietta Daily Journal

Book of Saints on display at Glynn Visual Arts through June 25

Jun. 11—The artistic gene is quite prevalent in Cullen Peck's DNA. She has artists on both sides of her family tree, making it almost a given that Peck herself would follow those footsteps. "Mary Quinn Sullivan, one of the three founders of the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA), was my...
Visual Artarxiv.org

A deep learning approach to clustering visual arts

Clustering artworks is difficult for several reasons. On the one hand, recognizing meaningful patterns based on domain knowledge and visual perception is extremely hard. On the other hand, applying traditional clustering and feature reduction techniques to the highly dimensional pixel space can be ineffective. To address these issues, in this paper we propose DELIUS: a DEep learning approach to cLustering vIsUal artS. The method uses a pre-trained convolutional network to extract features and then feeds these features into a deep embedded clustering model, where the task of mapping the raw input data to a latent space is jointly optimized with the task of finding a set of cluster centroids in this latent space. Quantitative and qualitative experimental results show the effectiveness of the proposed method. DELIUS can be useful for several tasks related to art analysis, in particular visual link retrieval and historical knowledge discovery in painting datasets.
Blackstone, MAauburnmassdaily.com

Art Exhibit to celebrate re-emergence after pandemic

The Blackstone Valley Art Association (BVAA) invites the public to view “Re-emerging in the Valley,” a community arts exhibition of BVAA member works celebrating the re-emergence of community after a year of isolation. This special group exhibition will be held at the Spaulding R. Aldrich Heritage Gallery at Alternatives’ Whitin Mill, 50 Douglas Road, Whitinsville, MA 01588.
Darien, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

Darien's Mather Homestead celebrating visual arts

The Mather Homestead is welcoming artists of all skill levels to its 19 Stephen Mather Road location to paint, draw and photograph during “Plein Air Weeks 2021,” which runs through June 13. The artwork of the 12 artists who participated in last year’s Plein Air Week has been on display...
Scottsdale, AZcitysuntimes.com

Scottsdale Arts’ Student Visual Art Program and Exhibition continued despite pandemic — results now on exhibit

Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation recently opened its “Visions ’21” exhibition at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. “Visions ’21” is a new exhibition featuring the artwork of local high school students who participate in Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation’s Visions, a multi-visit, invitational visual arts program that has been provided to metro Phoenix area teens for 22 years. Through the appreciation and creation of art, Visions aims to cultivate the development of teen social and mental well-being while enhancing social connections, opening dialogue and promoting tolerance and confidence.
Visual ArtBBC

Nuneaton art teacher creates visual gallery in his town

The man wearing the bright yellow jacket, sitting in front of a multi-coloured street art mural, is clearly a huge fan of colour. And secondary school art teacher James Bennett is using his passion to both brighten up his home town, and hopefully inspire young people. "It's like creating a...
Visual ArtDaily Californian

Now you see us: How LGBTQ+ artists have contributed to world of visual art

The yearning for visibility is a burning ache felt most by people who are excluded, silenced and mistreated. Marginalized people have searched poetry, listened to music and watched films to find representations of themselves and see anything that resembles their innermost feelings and experiences. With visibility comes hope for respect, validation and equality. Through visual art, whether it be paintings, propaganda or photographs, queer people have gotten the chance to be makers and subjects of art that transform their invisibility to radical visibility.
York, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Chick2Chick talks the pandemic's affect on the arts with Amy Lutz' husband!

YORK, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic affected every industry there is, but it had an undeniable effect on the arts, particularly on theater. The chicks from Chick2Chick "chirped" with Amy Lutz' husband, Peter Matthew Smith, who plays King George in the Hamilton Angelica Tour, which is one of the first few Broadway shows to get back off the ground.
Addison County, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Pandemic Pick: What Outdoor Art Installation Inspired You During the Pandemic?

With more than 50 large-scale sculptures scattered atop picturesque fields, Lemon Fair Sculpture Park "is a hidden gem in Addison County," wrote one Seven Days reader. East Shoreham residents and art enthusiasts Frank and Elaine Ittleman first opened their property to the public in 2016 for free, self-guided tours along a mowed path — and they've continued to welcome visitors, in season, throughout the pandemic. One Vermonter summed up the experience: "Being able to walk with a friend outdoors amongst these giant art installations was a wonderful way to be able to socialize safely." (East Shoreham • lemonfairsculpturepark.com)
Hicksville, NYmidislandtimes.com

Hicksville students place in Olympics of Visual Arts

Two teams from Hicksville High School recently placed in the Olympics of Visual Arts sponsored by the New York State Art Teachers Association. The Hicksville drawing team placed second for the high school division and the Hicksville sculpture team placed third. Congratulations to the students on both teams:. Drawing Team:...
Visual ArtBBC

Covid: Art used to document the pandemic in Wales

When the world seemed to shut down in March 2020 many of us had to adjust to a new normal. Some artists used this time to capture history as it happened. From doodling families having their vaccines, to depicting intensive care staff trying to save patients, artists recorded some of the most significant moments in the pandemic.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Write On’s Art/Speaks Blends Art, Writing

Poet Francha Barnard will lead two upcoming sessions of Write On, Door County’s free, informal creative lab, Art/Speaks. They’ll provide opportunities for writers of all ages to take inspiration from art and write in any form. One session will be held June 18, 11 am – 12 pm, in the...