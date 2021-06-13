Visual Arts | 'Rest ... and Motion' speaks to dichotomy of pandemic

Clustering artworks is difficult for several reasons. On the one hand, recognizing meaningful patterns based on domain knowledge and visual perception is extremely hard. On the other hand, applying traditional clustering and feature reduction techniques to the highly dimensional pixel space can be ineffective. To address these issues, in this paper we propose DELIUS: a DEep learning approach to cLustering vIsUal artS. The method uses a pre-trained convolutional network to extract features and then feeds these features into a deep embedded clustering model, where the task of mapping the raw input data to a latent space is jointly optimized with the task of finding a set of cluster centroids in this latent space. Quantitative and qualitative experimental results show the effectiveness of the proposed method. DELIUS can be useful for several tasks related to art analysis, in particular visual link retrieval and historical knowledge discovery in painting datasets.