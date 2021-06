The Alabama Sports Writers Association released the high school softball All-State teams Saturday, with 35 players from the River Region recognized. Brantley's Kayden Dunn was the Class 1A player of the year and the hitter of the year. Her teammate Kaylee Navarre was the pitcher of the year. Prattville Christian's Landyn McAnnally was the Class 3A pitcher of the year. Macon East's Taylor McKinney was the AISA hitter of the year.