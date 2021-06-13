Staying local or going longer distances, more vaccinations mean more travel and relief for struggling hotels and restaurants
It’s Wednesday night and that means Family Night at Leo’s Coney Island in Waterford Township. For two hours a week, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Baffling Bill the Magician strolls the aisles, stopping to perform sleight-of-hand magic at tables with children with his assistant Gus the Rabbit, who assists by pulling the correct card from a deck picked by patrons.www.theoaklandpress.com