Staying local or going longer distances, more vaccinations mean more travel and relief for struggling hotels and restaurants

When it comes to making vacation plans in a world still unraveling COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, you just might need the advice of two doctors — Dr. Fauci and Dr. Seuss. That, because experts on the latest NewsdayLive webinar, "Travel & COVID-19: Where Can I Go?" agreed Wednesday, even if you and your loved ones are eager to go places where there'll be no masks on your faces, where and when might just be the least of the questions in your planning sessions.