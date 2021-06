In Part 1 of this series, we looked at the Chiefs' primary moves in the off-season on offense. Now, we turn to the defense. Last year, depending on which stats you consider, KC fielded a defense which ranked somewhere between 11th and 14th in the NFL. But when you look at the moves they made in the off-season, there is cause to believe they could see at least a modest (and maybe even more significant) regression in their defensive play next year.