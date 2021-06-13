Warrington: Can You Identify This Suspicious Person?

WARRIGINTON, TWP, PA — The Warrington Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in a suspicious person case. According to authorities, on Friday, June 11th at approximately 10:30 am the pictured male wearing a multi-color hooded sweatshirt and walking a brown-colored or brindle dog with a harness was observed walking onto the homeowner’s property in the 1700 block of Larue Lane, where he looked into the home’s garage and front door. The homeowner does not know this individual. The male is described as being possibly white, approximately 25-30 years of age, 5’7″-5’10,” with brown hair and a brown beard but no mustache.