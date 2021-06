NFL Stats: 729/1,219 (59.8%), 8,097 yards, 45 TDs, 39 INTs. The Carolina Panthers made some noise this offseason by trading for Sam Darnold of the New York Jets. Many felt like the Panthers were set to move on from Teddy Bridgewater but that they would take a quarterback in this year's draft. However, they made a move for a QB that is still extremely young but has experience in the NFL. Sam Darnold will be an improvement over Bridgewater, meaning he shouldn't have to worry too much about the competition behind him. P.J. Walker and Will Grier don't really have any chance in this race.