Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

By Tierney Bricker
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Joe Jonas Talks JoBros Tour & Finding Balance With Sophie Turner. Stars are officially ready for summer. Ahead of the new season, celebrities are changing up their looks, with Kate Mara debuting an icy platinum blonde bob and Sophie Turner switching up her hair color, returning to a hue Game of Thrones fans will definitely bend the knee to. Plus, MTV reality star Tyler Baltierra updated his followers on his ongoing fitness journey, showing off the impressive results of his time spent in the gym.

www.eonline.com
E! News

E! News

90K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
Chris Harrison
Person
Lil Jon
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Person
Kate Mara
Person
Joe Jonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Hair Color#The Transformation#Mtv#American Horror Story#Instagram Sophie Turner#Sansa Stark#Instagram Stories#Instagram#Abc#Bip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesEW.com

Kevin Hart, Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and more stars post the sweetest Father's Day tributes

Father's Day is bringing out touching and mushy tributes across Hollywood as celebrities honor their dads, father figures, husbands, and baby daddies out there. Kevin Hart posed in the middle of family sandwich for his Sunday post, writing, "God is good....Happy Father's Day fellas. Go watch Fatherhood on @netflix #Harts ..... P.S The level of love that I have for these kids is honestly unexplainable."
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Matthew Perry Refused to Kiss Sarah Paulson at Carrie Fisher's Star-Studded Make-out Party

Sarah Paulson was NOT kissing and telling on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, relaying her story and admitting Matthew Perry gave a hard pass on the potential peck-plus-more at a star-studded 'make-out party' being thrown by Carrie Fisher. The American Horror Story regular had this to say about her former Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip co-star not wanting to engage in the intended activities.
Theater & DanceHollywood Reporter

Alyson Stoner

VidCon 2021: Binging With Babish’s Andrew Rea, Alyson Stoner to Return as Featured Creators (Exclusive) VidCon is back in person this October and creators like Binging With Babish’s Andrew Rea, Alyson Stoner and The Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer and Zach Kornfeld are set to return to the Anaheim…. Selena Gomez,...
CelebritiesJezebel

Rachel Lindsay Is Done Trying to Please Bachelor Nation, Which Seems Fair!

Internet fandoms are a grouping of some of the worst people who choose to be extremely vocal about a thing that most likely doesn’t matter. Like a school of piranha, that fandom moves as one and when they turn on a subject, it’s blood in that water until some new meat comes along. In an interview with Vulture, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay delves into her relationship with Bachelor Nation, which to no one’s surprise wasn’t a good one. A group of viewers who’ve been watching a show that spent 16 years casting white leads having some sort of issue with a successful, vocal, Black woman? Who could have seen that coming!
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

American Horror Story Spinoff Teases the Return of Murder House

Watch: Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10. This was the very message highlighted in the new teaser pic for American Horror Story's spinoff series, titled American Horror Stories. Promising an "American Horror Summer" ahead of AH Stories' July 15 premiere on FX on Hulu, the new promotional image featured a key fixature American Horror Story fans know quite well. We're, of course, talking about the season one's terrifying location: Murder House.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

In This Week's Surprising Celeb Couple News: Kanye West and Irina Shayk Appear to Be Dating

2021 seems to be the year of surprising celebrity couples, and now we can add Kanye West and Irina Shayk to that list. Following his split from Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old rapper appears to be moving on with the 35-year-old model. On Wednesday, the Daily Mail posted photos of the two spending time together in Provence, France. Kanye rang in his birthday on June 8, so it's possible that the two were there to celebrate. In fact, Kim even wished her ex a happy birthday on Instagram, captioning a family photo, "Happy Birthday Love U for Life!"
TV & VideosColorado Springs Independent

Four staff picks to check out this week at home

Two staff picks this week: Marvel Studios’ Loki series just started on Disney Plus, and Season Four of The Handmaid’s Tale ends Wednesday, June 16, on Hulu. The Indy’s resident UFO maven Heidi Beedle recommends this one. Aaron Gulyas is the human behind The Saucer Life podcast (his Amazon bio says “He would love to bore you with stories of strange alien contacts that involve pancakes and funny hats.”).
Celebritiespurseblog.com

Celebs Bring Out Their Best Vintage and Show Off Newbies Too

On this moody Monday morning we're checking in on some of our favorite celebs to see what they were spotted carrying around town last week. Gossip Girl's filming has been going strong, and stunning star Jordan Alexander was spotted with a truly amazing vintage Dior bag. I remember this iconic colorway, do you?! Anne Hathaway was also seen on set of her new Apple TV+ series WeCrashed that she's currently filming with Jared Leto. The star was seen in a very boho-chic outfit paired with a Chloé Tess bag that effortlessly matched the vibe. Meanwhile we have some particularly interesting couple news to report...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Jason Momoa will make a film with Dwayne Johnson ‘one of these days’

Jason Momoa is determined to one day make a film with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The ‘Aquaman’ star insisted during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ that although Dwayne is “way busier” than he is, they will make a movie together “one of these days”. Asked by host Jimmy Fallon...
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Lamar Odom Knocks Out Aaron Carter In Celeb Boxing Match

Lamar Odom is a champion once again -- the ex-NBA superstar just KNOCKED OUT Aaron Carter in their Celebrity Boxing match!!!. Carter came out SWINGING ... hitting Odon with as many punches as his body could handle ... but it was clear from the jump -- Odom was in control.
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS News

Triplets celebrate simultaneous pregnancies

The Tran triplets were born just four minutes apart, and now the Orange County sisters are celebrating another milestone. Gina, Nina and Victoria will deliver a trio of babies over the next four months — two boys and a girl, CBS Los Angeles reports. "I'm actually the oldest by four...
Musicthehypemagazine.com

Check out Al Cairns

Without a doubt, this has been one of the hardest years for musicians in a long, long time. Perhaps ever. COVID-19 absolutely decimated the live event space and many artists who were coming up and booked major shows, opening slots, or festival appearances were left without a plan. Still, in...
Celebritiesmaneaddicts.com

8 Celebs Who Make Grown Out Roots Look Chic

If you’re struggling to transition your bright balayage to a cooler color for Fall, you’re not alone. Every Autumn presents the same problem: what do you do with that bold Summer blonde? Should you fight the inevitable and bump up the brightness? Accept the change in the weather and take it down a few notches to a buttery brunette? This year, celebrities are opting for a simpler approach to the seasonal dilemma: grown out roots. The low maintenance answer to your color conundrum. Check out these 8 celebrities who are rocking the long-root look, our new fall obsession.
TV Seriesfame10.com

General Hospital Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks (June 21 – July 2, 2021)

Calling all General Hospital (GH) fans! What’s set to unfold in the land of Port Charles over the next two weeks? Will Liz and Finn be too late to help Chase? Can Cam and Joss put the past behind them? Will Maxie ever get to see Baby Louise? Learn more about these and other storylines in the below GH spoilers for June 21 to July 2, 2021.
Celebritieswmleader.com

Katy Perry posts picture of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez kissing

Katy Perry is the latest celeb to reveal her excitement for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion, sneaking a photo of the couple kissing into her social media posts. The 36-year-old singer shared photos and videos of her recent trip to Italy with fiancé Orlando Bloom Wednesday, sandwiching in a shot of Affleck and J.Lo kissing over dinner at Nobu’s Malibu location earlier this week.