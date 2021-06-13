Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Internet fandoms are a grouping of some of the worst people who choose to be extremely vocal about a thing that most likely doesn’t matter. Like a school of piranha, that fandom moves as one and when they turn on a subject, it’s blood in that water until some new meat comes along. In an interview with Vulture, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay delves into her relationship with Bachelor Nation, which to no one’s surprise wasn’t a good one. A group of viewers who’ve been watching a show that spent 16 years casting white leads having some sort of issue with a successful, vocal, Black woman? Who could have seen that coming!