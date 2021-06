Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet in the semi-finals of the French Open today.The contest is a rematch of last year’s final, which Nadal won in straight sets to lift the trophy at Roland Garros for a record-extending 13th time. That victory also marked the Spaniard’s 20th Grand Slam triumph overall, drawing him level at the top of the men’s all-time list alongside rival Roger Federer.World No 1 Djokovic, meanwhile, is bidding to hand Nadal just his third ever defeat on the Paris clay. The Serb, who himself overcame Nadal at Roland Garros in the quarter-finals in 2015, lifted...