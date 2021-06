It’s time to usher in a new era of casino gambling in the US, one that doesn’t hold onto the memories of how things were before or during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrah’s on the Las Vegas Strip set out to erase the past even before the pandemic set in and has, after several years of work, completed a major upgrade to its casino floor and hotel rooms. The project set parent company Caesars Entertainment back $200 million, but it’s confident it was money well spent.