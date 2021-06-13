Formula 1’s Pierre Gasly Recalls Watching His Best Friend Crash and Die on the Track: ‘I Was Completely Broken’
Pierre Gasly and Anthoine Hubert forged a rare bond through intense competition, brotherly love, and a desire to follow in the footsteps of their Formula 1 hero Michael Schumacher. Their friendship was cut short by Anthoine Hubert's fatal crash at the 2019 F2 Spa- Francorchamps. Let's look at how they forged their bond, Gasly's experience with the accident, and how he continues to honor his best friend to this day.