Sunday 7: A few recent Patriots high draft picks could be potential cuts this summer

1. Part of observing OTA sessions in recent weeks has been taking a look at positional groups when they break off and seeing what kind of depth each position has. Obviously, it’s not a true picture with some players not participating, but it does offer a chance to project how things might look. Part of that projection this spring has shown that some recent high draft picks of the team in recent years could be in danger of not making the 2021 roster. While it’s only the start of the third year for the 2019 class, the two top picks — N’Keal Harry and Joejuan Williams -- are in interesting spots. Harry’s struggles have been well-documented, but now in these spring sessions players like Isaiah Zuber are showing up more than he is. There becomes a point where it’s just not worth trying to make something work with a player, especially when there are better players on the roster. That could where Harry is come the time rosters need to be finalized later this summer. Williams is in a similar position, as he hasn’t shown much in his two years in the league and then there are younger players in the secondary like Kyle Dugger and Myles Bryant who have leaped the Vanderbilt product on the depth chart. While it doesn’t happen often, it wouldn’t be a total shock to see Bill Belichick move on from either of these players after just two seasons. Another player to watch is tight end Dalton Keene, one of the third-round picks last year. It’s a numbers game at the position and Keene certainly feels like a player on the outside looking in. He likely wouldn’t be cut, but since he’s been riding the stationary bike and not a full participant at some of the spring sessions, perhaps he’s a candidate to spend the year on injured reserve.