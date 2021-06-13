Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Landry: A bumpy ride all the way to the end

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the recent end of the 87th Legislative Session, there are several silver linings from the 140-day window under the pink dome. First and foremost, this was a conservative session. Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted the claim Memorial Day. From the strictest abortion law in Texas history and passage of permitless carry (or more famously called “constitutional carry”) to a law on the National Anthem and secondary Social Studies curriculum regulation, it was a smorgasbord of conservatism red meat. In defense of Republicans, they were the majority in both chambers and felt the responsibility and mandate to govern accordingly. To put it another way, elections matter.

www.lubbockonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Straus
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Presidential Elections#The National Anthem#Social Studies#Republicans#House#Red Meat#The Texas Senate#Democratic#Democrats#Texans#South Plains College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
Houston, TXPosted by
Fox News

Houston hospital: 153 employees who refused vaccine have either quit or been fired

A total of 153 employees at Houston Methodist who have refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19 have either resigned or been fired, according to a report. Fox 26 Houston reported that a spokesperson from the hospital said these employees were out of the 178 who were suspended after the June deadline. The hospital told the station that employees who became compliant during the suspension period "returned to work the next day after they became compliant."
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. seizes Iranian state-linked news sites

U.S. authorities seized a range of Iran's state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading "disinformation" on Tuesday, the Justice Department announced in a press release Tuesday, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Three dozen websites were...