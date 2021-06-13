Landry: A bumpy ride all the way to the end

With the recent end of the 87th Legislative Session, there are several silver linings from the 140-day window under the pink dome. First and foremost, this was a conservative session. Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted the claim Memorial Day. From the strictest abortion law in Texas history and passage of permitless carry (or more famously called “constitutional carry”) to a law on the National Anthem and secondary Social Studies curriculum regulation, it was a smorgasbord of conservatism red meat. In defense of Republicans, they were the majority in both chambers and felt the responsibility and mandate to govern accordingly. To put it another way, elections matter.