Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

NASCAR All-Star race will be Texas-sized sendoff for Gossage

accesswdun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — An All-Star race in the Lone Star State, with at least five restarts over 100 laps, a few inversion gimmicks and $1 million for the winning driver. NASCAR is providing quite a night to mark the 25th season of racing at Texas Motor Speedway and sendoff for track president and showman Eddie Gossage, whose last race is Sunday after overseeing the track since its groundbreaking in 1995, two years before it opened.

accesswdun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Justin, TX
State
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Bill Elliott
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Tyler Reddick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar All Star Race#Race Track#Nascar Cup Series#Ap#Texas Motor Speedway#Wdun#Mrn Radio#Texas Motor Spedway#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York City begins wait for results in mayoral primary

Polls have closed in New York as voters begin what could be a long wait for the final results in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. The primary is the most consequential race in New York City in years, as the winner of the nominating contest will be virtually guaranteed a ticket to Gracie Mansion and tasked with grappling with a slew of pressing issues, including a rise in violent crime and the continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. seizes Iranian state-linked news sites

U.S. authorities seized a range of Iran's state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading "disinformation" on Tuesday, the Justice Department announced in a press release Tuesday, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Three dozen websites were...