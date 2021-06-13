Letters: KC readers talk Kevin Strickland, left and right extremism and maskless joy
I appreciate The Kansas City Star giving continued coverage to the injustice Kevin Strickland has endured. (June 10, 8A, “Parson says it’s unfair for innocent man to jump line”) Through The Star’s investigation and the work of the Midwest Innocence Project, the evidence shows that Strickland has been unjustly imprisoned for more than 40 years for murders he did not commit. Gov. Mike Parson refuses to pardon him, saying there are some 3,000 cases ahead of him.www.kansascity.com