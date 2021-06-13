How ‘Hanged Woman’ Revealed the Truth About Bosnian Mass Killer | Ratko Mladić

File image of a guerrilla from the Front 36 of the already demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). LOUIS WITTER / LE PICTORIUM / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACT. At least six indigenous people were killed in a town in the Venezuelan state of Apure, on the border with Colombia, by FARC dissidents after the aborigines take a truck that transported food, denounced this Monday the regional coordinator of the NGO Fundaredes, Juan Francisco García Escalona. “In Fundaredes we know of the murder of six indigenous people by the FARC in the Oasis de la Macanilla sector, Pedro Camejo municipality. The indigenous people took a food truck that was going to Puerto Paez and, therefore, they murdered them,” García Escalona said in a message. On twitter. He also pointed out that the Indigenous Ministry is aware of the case.