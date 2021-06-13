Cancel
How ‘Hanged Woman’ Revealed the Truth About Bosnian Mass Killer | Ratko Mladić

Cover picture for the articleIn July 1995, a photograph appeared on the front pages of newspapers around the world. It showed a woman in a white skirt and red cardigan hanging from a tree in a forest outside Srebrenica in eastern Bosnia. The caption read: “The hanging woman.”. They say that a picture is...

Affirming the Conviction of Former Bosnian Serb Army Commander Ratko Mladic for Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity, and War Crimes

Today’s decision from the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals affirming the conviction of Ratko Mladic on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes brings a measure of long-awaited justice to victims and their families in Bosnia and Herzegovina. As the former Commander of the Bosnian...
WorldThe Guardian

Ratko Mladić: life in prison is as close to justice as his victims will get

When Ratko Mladić’s life sentence for genocide and crimes against humanity was confirmed, marking the end of the road for the Bosnian Serb general 10 years after his capture, Munira Subašić was in The Hague courtroom to watch. In July 1995, Subašić was outside a UN compound, a disused battery...
POTUSThe Guardian

Ratko Mladić, ‘butcher of Bosnia’, loses appeal against genocide conviction

Ratko Mladić, the former Bosnian Serb commander nicknamed the “butcher of Bosnia”, will spend the rest of his life in prison after a UN court dismissed his final appeal against convictions for genocide and crimes against humanity, in a judgment hailed as “historic” by the White House. Unlike previous appearances...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

The case has closed on Ratko Mladić. Now we must honour those who survived him

In June 2011, I watched from London as the war criminal Ratko Mladić, captured after 16 years in hiding, appeared in The Hague. I hastily gathered my thoughts in an article for this publication. As a Bosnian refugee in London, as a Sarajevan whose life was altered by the actions of war criminals like Mladić, I was not jubilant, but perhaps cautiously hopeful that the legal process would give us at least some justice.
Worldnewsfinale.com

Why Ratko Mladić will be remembered as one of ‘history’s most barbarous figures’

United Nations war crimes judges have upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladić. The conviction confirmed his central role in Europe’s worst atrocities since WWII, with the chief tribunal prosecutor Serge Brammertz stating, “his name should be consigned to the list of history’s most depraved and barbarous figures.”
PoliticsThe Guardian

Prisca Matimba Nyambe: who is the dissenting judge in Ratko Mladić case?

Judge Prisca Matimba Nyambe has booked a place in legal history books for presiding over one of the most significant appeal chamber hearings on genocide and crimes against humanity, while disagreeing with almost every one of its rulings. The 69-year-old Zambian jurist is described by the Institute for African Women...
Europeworldcapitaltimes.com

Not bad enough for genocide? The Bosnian towns feeling cheated by Mladić verdict

The highly anticipated final verdict against former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladić — arguably the most infamous war criminal in the Balkans — received wall-to-wall coverage across the entire former Yugoslavia on Tuesday. When the UN court that led the trial against him for ten years upheld his life sentence...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Serbia and Montenegro clash over 1995 Srebrenica massacre

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia and Montenegro clashed Monday over Belgrade's denial that genocide was committed in the Bosnian enclave of Srebrenica during the Balkan wars, further straining relations between the two former close allies. Montenegro's parliament last week adopted a resolution on the 1995 massacre of about 8,000 Bosniak men...
Environmentmix929.com

Bosnian woman awarded ‘Green Nobel’ for fighting to save river

KRUSCICA, Bosnia (Reuters) – Maida Bilal endured being beaten and harassed when she spent more than 500 days guarding the site of a planned mini hydropower plant on Bosnia’s Kruscica River with a team of women from her village before the building permits were annulled. That battle in central Bosnia...
Advocacythesaxon.org

An NGO denounces that FARC dissidents have killed six indigenous people

File image of a guerrilla from the Front 36 of the already demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). LOUIS WITTER / LE PICTORIUM / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACT. At least six indigenous people were killed in a town in the Venezuelan state of Apure, on the border with Colombia, by FARC dissidents after the aborigines take a truck that transported food, denounced this Monday the regional coordinator of the NGO Fundaredes, Juan Francisco García Escalona. “In Fundaredes we know of the murder of six indigenous people by the FARC in the Oasis de la Macanilla sector, Pedro Camejo municipality. The indigenous people took a food truck that was going to Puerto Paez and, therefore, they murdered them,” García Escalona said in a message. On twitter. He also pointed out that the Indigenous Ministry is aware of the case.
WorldUN News Centre

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - on the appeals judgment in the Ratko Mladić case

The Secretary-General takes note of today’s delivery by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (“Residual Mechanism”) of the appeal judgment in the case against Mr. Ratko Mladić, former commander of the Bosnian Serb armed forces. The Secretary-General’s thoughts are with the victims, survivors and their families who have suffered...
Visual ArtThe Guardian

Second world war through the lenses of German soldiers – in pictures

In 1939, thousands of German soldiers, many of them conscripts, were dispatched across Europe. They went armed not only with weapons but with cameras – the famous German Leica and Rolleiflex – in their bags and orders to capture what they saw. As Britain, France and the Allied countries mark...
Religionpersecution.org

Murder of Turkish Greek Man Deemed Not a Hate Crime

(International Christian Concern) – In May 2019, 86-year-old Greek Christian and citizen of Turkey Zafir Pinaris, was found tortured to death in his home on the island of Imbros (Gökçeada). The courts recently ruled that his torture was not considered a hate crime, and the courts also did not allow Turkey’s Human Rights Association (IHD) to participate in the case.