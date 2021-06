Latest updates: Lord Frost holds talks with Maroš Šefčovič in attempt to resolve the dispute about post-Brexit rules. Lord Frost and his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič, vice president of the European commission, have started their talks at Admiralty House in London. Although it essentially one event, technically there are two meetings taking place: a meeting of the withdrawal agreement joint committee meeting (the body set up to oversee the implementation of the withdrawal agreement, including the Northern Ireland protocol); and a meeting of the partnership council (the body set up to oversee the implementation of the UK-EU trade deal, the trade and cooperation agreement). Frost and Šefčovič jointly chair both bodies.