The story of the doctor who saved Eriksen’s life
Heroes, sometimes, are not dressed in shorts in football. Morten Boesen, The Danish national team doctor became the protagonist of Denmark-Finland (0-1) yesterday by reviving Christian Eriksen after the player collapsed in the 42nd minute of the first half of the match. The health worker, along with other colleagues from the medical team, attended the media after the final whistle and explained how he performed the cardiorespiratory maneuvers to save the life of the Nordic player, who since last night has been stable and conscious in a hospital in the Danish capital.