Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Booba, Nekfeu, Jul … Here are the diplomas obtained by these rappers before they embark on music

By magictr
thesaxon.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore becoming artists, here are the studies that followed these rappers that you know well!. Recently Jul unveiled his new title So The Zone as well as the release date of his next album. And we will now stay in the theme since we will tell you about several rappers. The latter have become in recent years, real stars. Their sales figures are maddening and their fans number in the thousands. If you too love rap and love to learn more about your idols, then this article is for you! After several searches, we found which studies Nekfeu, SCH or Booba, who recently violently insulted Gims’ wife, followed before becoming artists. We let you discover them just below!

thesaxon.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Booba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rappers#Jul#French#Bts#Mcdo#Instagram#Bep#Nlp#Nos#Stg#Iut#Agence Mpc Zola#Stmg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Grammy-winning rapper and country music stars coming to Benton Franklin Fair

Jun. 10—Two Grammy-award winning singers will return to the Benton Franklin Fair concert series this summer. Rapper and hip hop star Nelly and country singer Trace Adkins were scheduled to appear last year before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the fair and rodeo. They will join several other groups in the...
Musicthesaxon.org

Soso Maness: Zumba cafew, his feats with PLK, Jul, SCH … The rapper tells us everything in FEAT (INTERVIEW EXCLUDED)

Soso Maness looks back on his most outstanding feat, the success of Zumba Cafew …. Recently Jul unveiled his new title, So the Zone and he released the release date of his next album in the process. And speaking of the J, we will continue on the subject since recently we interviewed Soso Maness. The latter told us behind the scenes of his featurings so the one with Jul that we find on his album With time. Soso explains to us that he already knew Jul from his album Paranoia since they had collaborated together on it. They were no longer in contact until he released his album. Mistral. Jul then wrote to him to congratulate him and that’s when he told him about Organized 13. As for the studio session of “Organized band”, Soso explains to us that when SCH entered the cabin and he said “Yes my spoiled”, all the other rappers wondered what they were going to do!
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Rapper Fleetwood Tizzle shares the fall and rise of his musical career

Musicman Fleetwood Tizzle from Georgia fell in love with music at the age of 12. His journey began with writing [music] and eventually led him to join a group called 360 at the age of 15. Fleetwood made mistakes along the way which led him to be incarcerated for seven years for armed robbery. The repentant rapper used that time to reflect on his mistakes, make life changes and reinvent himself in order to get back on track and back to his purpose.
Musiclionheartv.net

Filipino rapper Flict G releases music video of inspiring hip-hop anthem ‘Aking Lahi’

Filipino rapper Flict G has finally dropped the official music video of his new single “Aking Lahi.”. Interspersed with a performance that features Flict G looking through the camera and spitting bars, the music video also depicts various footage of activists redressing their grievances on the streets to uphold human and labor rights, and hip-hop artists ‘lipping’ the lines in local language or dialect.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson's daughter is her mini-me in adorable new photo

Kate Hudson had fans doing a double-take after she shared an adorable new photo of her "mini-me" daughter, Rani. The Almost Famous actress posted the sweet snap on Instagram, which showed the two-year-old biting into a strawberry with the biggest smile on her face. Kate simply captioned the image with...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

New Music Friday: Here's all the new music to jam to this weekend

With more and more music released every day, it's a near-impossible task to keep track of all the tunes that you like. From pop to hip-hop to alternative to K-pop to country, the choices made available feel endless — but no need to fret. Chron's got you covered. UP NEXT:...
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Booba without pity, he violently insults Gims’ wife on Instagram

Still at war with Gims, Booba did not hesitate to violently insult his wife Demdem. You may not know it but Booba who threw a big tackle at Black M, has been at war with Gims for several years now. It all started in 2018 when the former member of the Sexion D’Assaut accused certain artists of inflating their figures on French streaming platforms to increase their number of views. The Duke of Boulogne would then have felt targeted and would have decided to take the latter in disapproval. From now on, the two rappers no longer hesitate to clash by interposed media. Recently, the dad of Luna and Omar did not go dead in his hand by attacking the wife of his rival.
MusicBillboard

Here Are All the 2021 CMT Music Awards Winners

The 2021 CMT Music Awards aired live from Nashville on Wednesday night (June 9), and we have the night's biggest winners below. Carrie Underwood won the top prize of the night with video of the year for "Hallelujah" with John Legend. CMT Music Awards co-host Kane Brown took home two prizes as well. See all the winners here:
Celebritiesthesource.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Never-Before-Seen Poem From Tupac Ahead of Late Rapper’s 50th Birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith took a trip down memory to celebrate what would’ve been Tupac Shakur‘s 50th birthday. “Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight!” the actress wrote on Instagram. “As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before.”
Musicrescue.org

“My past is in my music.” Meet rapper, songwriter and record producer Belly

Belly, the Palestinian-born Canadian rapper, songwriter and record producer, has worked on countless hits, including this past year’s global smash hits “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears,” both by The Weeknd. Past hits include “Earned It” (also cowritten with fellow Canadian artist The Weeknd), which was nominated for an Academy Award, a Grammy, and an iHeartRadio Music Award in 2016, the same year Belly was honored as songwriter of the year by the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada.
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Black M wickedly humiliated by Booba, he answers him cash on Instagram

Badly humiliated by Booba, Black M decided to respond to him on Instagram. Discover their exchange!. Always so cash, Booba recently launched a big tackle to Black M. The Duke of Boulogne mocked the weak sales of his rival, whose last project sold 535 copies. Faced with criticism from Kopp, the former member of the Sexion d’Assaut did not hesitate to react. As you can see below, he sent a skeptical emoji to the account Instagram of La Piraterie. A private message that did not go unanswered since Luna and Omar’s dad replied: “Hard witchcraft. How did you manage to make 500 sales? Your marabout is bad. You had to respect the Duke, invocations don’t pay.” The principal concerned strongly denied having ever resorted to it, to which B2O replied, amused: “Beh you should.”
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Booba still at war with Damso, he openly laughs at him on Instagram

Booba never stops attacking Damso. Moreover, he openly laughed at him with this photomontage!. Reconciliation is obviously not on the agenda. Recently, Booba dropped a big file on Damso’s private life. Today, the Duke of Boulogne has added a layer by mocking his rival. In the story Instagram from La Piraterie, Luna and Omar’s daddy posted a photo from the show The 12 strokes of noon hosted by Jean-Luc Reichmann on TF1. In the picture, the candidate had to guess the meaning of the acronym QALF, which is the title of the Belgian rapper’s 4th album and one of his favorite expressions. Result? The participant was wrong and Kopp took the opportunity to tackle his former protégé.
Celebritieswflx.com

Rapper Kitty Lundan and sons receive diplomas as 2021 graduates

A local rapper whose song became an international single mother’s cry following the death of George Floyd has something to celebrate this semester — graduation. But turning the tassel is a family affair and there’s another message for all single moms today. One year ago Kitty Lundan’s “Now I Can’t...
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS News

Triplets celebrate simultaneous pregnancies

The Tran triplets were born just four minutes apart, and now the Orange County sisters are celebrating another milestone. Gina, Nina and Victoria will deliver a trio of babies over the next four months — two boys and a girl, CBS Los Angeles reports. "I'm actually the oldest by four...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Song You Need to Know: Juls, 'Chance'

The discography of ace British-Ghanaian producer Juls is strewn with delicate yet kinetic hits: Try “Give You Love” with L.A.X., “Your Corner” with Nonso Amadi, “Mmayewa” with Twitch 4EVA and Quamina Mp, or “London” with Tomi Agape. Juls often locates a sweet spot between intricate, hand-played grooves — especially sinuous guitar lines and skronking horns — and the programmed ones that zip back and forth between clubs around the Atlantic. His attention to detail sets his work apart from that of more paint-by-numbers producers.
Musicthereminder.ca

Canadian investor snaps up stake in rapper Belly's music, including the Weeknd hits

TORONTO — Ottawa rapper and long-time Weeknd collaborator Belly is selling a 50 per cent stake in his songs to a newly formed Canadian music rights management company. Kilometre Music Group tells The Canadian Press it has struck a deal with the Juno-winning musician for partial rights to 180 songs from Belly’s back catalogue. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.