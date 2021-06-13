Booba, Nekfeu, Jul … Here are the diplomas obtained by these rappers before they embark on music

Soso Maness looks back on his most outstanding feat, the success of Zumba Cafew …. Recently Jul unveiled his new title, So the Zone and he released the release date of his next album in the process. And speaking of the J, we will continue on the subject since recently we interviewed Soso Maness. The latter told us behind the scenes of his featurings so the one with Jul that we find on his album With time. Soso explains to us that he already knew Jul from his album Paranoia since they had collaborated together on it. They were no longer in contact until he released his album. Mistral. Jul then wrote to him to congratulate him and that’s when he told him about Organized 13. As for the studio session of “Organized band”, Soso explains to us that when SCH entered the cabin and he said “Yes my spoiled”, all the other rappers wondered what they were going to do!