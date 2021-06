Six athletes with ties to Northern Arizona University will compete for spots on the U.S. Olympic Track and Field team starting this weekend in Eugene, Oregon. First up is the 10,000-meters and will feature former Lumberjacks Lopez Lomong and Diego Estrada and current NAU long distance runner Abdihamid Nur, who took bronze last week on the same track in the NCAA 10,000-meter race. The race will take place Friday night at 7:25 p.m. Next up is former Lumberjack Brooke Andersen who will compete in the women’s hammer throw next Thursday afternoon. She qualified in April with the second-best throw in U.S. history. Future Lumberjack Hobbs Kessler will run in the 15-hundred meters next Thursday evening. He set a national high school record in the event on May 29th. His time of 3:34.36, was also faster than the current NCAA 15-hundred meter record. The previous high school record stood for 20 years. Lomong will return for the 5,000-meter run on June 27th with current Lumberjack Nico Young also competing in the event. The U.S. Olympic Trials will be televised on NBC and the NBC Sports Network, as well as the NBC streaming platforms.