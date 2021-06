Coming off a year of surpassed expectations and disappointments, what members of an up-and-coming Carolina Panthers squad have the most at stake in 2021?. 2020 was an interesting year by all accounts and the NFL was not spared that sentiment. With a nonexistent offseason and limited fan involvement robbing the players and coaches of much-needed time to learn playbooks and personalities as well as the ability to feed off the energy of a raucous home crowd. Things that help both rookies and new coaches learn how the league works.