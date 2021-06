If you’re reading this article, it means you are considering IPTV/OTT platform development. Before you find a professional OTT or IPTV solution provider, you need to know what you are looking for. What follows is a handy list of IPTV/OTT platform features content owners should consider if they are looking to launch such platforms for content distribution and monetization, no matter their niche or industry. These features ensure a great user experiences at both ends: content distributors and those using the platform for watching content. We've got your back?, with more than 10 features that you must have in your IPTV/OTT platform of choice.