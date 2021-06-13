Princess Diana Would Have Been ‘Greatly Concerned’ For Prince Harry, Insider Says

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not have given the name Lilibet to their new daughter if the Queen, who was first given the nickname by her father, “did not support the decision”, a spokesperson has said. The Sussexes have denied a BBC report that claimed the Queen had not been asked about the use of the name in advance, according to a palace source.A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told The Independent: “The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement. In fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called.“During that conversation,...