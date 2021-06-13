Cancel
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Fighting first major slump

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Mercedes went 2-for-6 with three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 15-2 win over the Tigers. Mercedes has hit his first sustained slump and entered Saturday's contest with just eight hits over the last 64 at-bats (.125). Manager Tony La Russa tried moving him to second in the order the previous two games in an effort to break the slump. A positive sign is that Saturday's effort was the third time in the last four games he's had a hit (5-for-18). Despite the slump, Mercedes remains second on the club with 34 RBI and will continue to his in the middle of the order.

www.cbssports.com
Tony La Russa
#White Sox#Tigers
