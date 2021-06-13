Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

McConnell seeks to divide and conquer Democrats

By Alexander Bolton
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHjlZ_0aSrVF7i00

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is looking to split President Biden from his progressive base by expressing an openness to a possible bipartisan infrastructure deal that is much smaller than Biden’s preferred plan.

Liberal lawmakers also want a bigger package, and they distrust McConnell, who they think may be aiming to string Democrats and Biden along with signals of support for a bipartisan deal crafted by 10 senators.

Yet it is difficult for Biden to stiff-arm the deal, since he has been making a serious effort to reach a bipartisan consensus on infrastructure while pivoting a gridlocked Washington from the Trump era.

Senate Republican aides say McConnell is daring Biden to split with progressives who want to shut down the bipartisan talks and pile as much of Biden’s $4.1 trillion spending agenda as possible into a budget reconciliation package, which under complicated Senate rules could bypass a filibuster and avoid the need for GOP support — if Democrats stick together.

One Republican aide who requested anonymity to discuss strategy said McConnell’s “posture all along has been he’s willing to work with Biden if he’s moderate.”

“The question is whether Democrats are willing to swallow that and that’s unclear at this point,” the GOP aide added.

The source predicted that Senate Democrats will “either coalesce” or liberals led by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will “firebomb the package because it doesn’t give them what they want.”

Progressives in the Senate and House have been ramping up calls to drop negotiations with Republicans and move forward with the reconciliation package.

McConnell by contrast has encouraged moderate Republicans to come up with a bipartisan deal — as long as it’s focused on traditional infrastructure and doesn’t cost much more than $600 billion in new funding or raise taxes.

“Mitch is open,” said a Republican senator who met with McConnell on Wednesday.

The lawmaker, who requested anonymity to discuss a private meeting, said McConnell told negotiators they can disclose that he is interested in seeing progress on a bipartisan deal.

Democrats are expected to try to move a reconciliation package whether they get a bipartisan deal or not.

But McConnell’s calculation is that if there is a bipartisan bill passed, Democrats will have a tougher time getting votes for the reconciliation package.

“McConnell’s strategy is divide and conquer. He wants to drive a wedge between Biden and progressive Democrats and he knows if he can do that, one, he creates big problems for Biden, and, two, he limits Biden’s ability to pass transformative legislation,” said Darrell West, director of governance studies at the left-leaning Brookings Institution.

The early indication from the White House is that Biden and his senior staff don’t like some of the bipartisan group’s proposals for paying for their spending plan, such as adjusting the gas tax to inflation and requiring a mileage fee for electric vehicles.

That may be enough of an excuse for Biden to come out against the bipartisan framework, or simply withhold his support.

Shooting down the bipartisan proposal would make it more likely Democrats move only one infrastructure package this year, which would be welcome news to progressive Democrats.

Progressives such as Sanders, Warren, Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) want hundreds of billions of dollars for expanded child care, universal pre-kindergarten and long-term home health care, as well as authority for the government to negotiate lower prescription drug prices and new incentives for clean energy production.

They think those proposals stand a better chance of becoming law if combined with traditional infrastructure in the reconciliation package.

Progressives worry that passing a scaled-down package focused on core, physical infrastructure with Republican votes in the summer or early fall will diminish the appetite within their party for passing the rest of Biden’s social infrastructure agenda.

“The trillions are starting to add up. Each trillion in new expenditure makes it more difficult to do anything else,” West said. “It just becomes harder to keep Democrats on the same page.”

A few centrist Democrats are raising concerns about a recent uptick in inflation, which Larry Summers, who served as director of former President Obama’s National Economic Council, warns could get worse if the federal government keeps spending.

“We are printing money, we are creating government bonds, we are borrowing on unprecedented scales,” Summers warned. “Those things that surely create more of a risk for a sharp dollar decline than we had before. And sharp dollar declines are much more likely to translate themselves into inflation than they were historically.”

McConnell has seized on Summers’s warnings to further split Democrats.

“One survey just found that more than 80 percent of American families are tightening their household budgets because of the threat of inflation,” the GOP leader said on the Senate floor Wednesday.

“No wonder Larry Summers says he’s concerned that these proposals are, quote, ‘substantially excessive … way overdoing the requisite response,’ he said.

Key Democratic moderates, including senators who signed their names this week to the bipartisan infrastructure framework, are paying more attention to inflation.

“It’s concerning,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in response to a report Thursday that the consumer price index for May had risen 5 percent compared to a year ago.

“It’s challenging, it makes it hard on the average person out there trying to make it,” Manchin said.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), another signatory to the bipartisan deal, says that fast-rising lumber prices is a major issue in his home state.

The other Democrats backing the new bipartisan infrastructure deal are Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.), Mark Warner (Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.).

Republican strategist Vin Weber said moderate Democrats may be having second thoughts about passing all of Biden’s $4.1 trillion infrastructure agenda after polls show the president’s approval rating didn’t get much of a boost from the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Package, which didn’t get a single Republican vote in either chamber.

“He did exactly what he wanted for a hundred days and it didn’t help his standing. So if you’re a Democrat looking at the thing, you’re thinking, ‘Maybe we better be careful about how aggressive we get because maybe don’t have the mandate that we thought we had in the wake of those two Georgia Senate wins,’ ” he said, referring to the two Democratic upset victories in the January Senate runoff elections in Georgia, which gave Democrats the Senate majority.

Biden’s job approval rating stood at 54 percent in mid-May, according to Gallup. While that was 15 points better than where President Trump was at the same point in his presidency, it was 11 points lower than where President Obama stood in May 2009.

The average approval rating as measured by Gallup for U.S. presidents after their first four months in office is 53 percent. The average goes back to 1938.

“I don’t if the Democrats are divided yet but I bet there are a whole lot of them that are really having second thoughts about the aggressiveness of the Biden fiscal agenda,” Weber said.

View All 160 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

244K+
Followers
24K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Sheldon Whitehouse
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Moderate Democrats#Gop#Republicans#Brookings Institution#The White House#National Economic Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

GOP Filibuster Blocks Democrats' Big Voting Rights Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats' sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law suffered a major setback in the Senate Tuesday, blocked by a filibuster wall of Republican opposition to what would be the largest overhaul of the electoral system in a generation. The vote leaves the Democrats with...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Senate Republicans block Democrats' sweeping voting rights bill

Senate Republicans filibustered Democrats' signature voting rights bill on Tuesday, denying it the 60 votes needed to advance the bill and start debate. Why it matters: It's an expected-but-significant blow to Democrats' hopes of passing a sweeping federal elections overhaul to combat a wave of new voting restrictions in Republican-led states.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate dives into DC statehood debate in second hearing

The Senate, for only the second time in its long history, took up the issue of statehood for Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, with a hearing where arguments for and against the country's potential 51st state were passionately aired. Held by the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the hearing...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer, Pelosi meeting with White House on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will meet with White House officials on Wednesday to talk about the path forward on infrastructure. Schumer told Senate Democrats during their closed-door caucus lunch on Tuesday that he and Pelosi will meet with the officials to discuss...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate panel plans July briefing on war authorization repeal

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a briefing in July on repealing the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War, its chairman said Tuesday. The announcement from Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) comes after a group of Republicans on the committee asked him to delay consideration of a bill to repeal the 2002 and 1991 authorizations for the use of military force (AUMF) until administration officials appear before the committee.
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Senate's 'Nothing but No' McConnell Stands as Roadblock to Biden Agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When the U.S. Senate this week votes on a sweeping election-reform bill, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will play a role he relishes: Roadblock to the Democratic agenda. McConnell earned the nicknames "Grim Reaper" and "Dr. No" after establishing a long track record for blocking Democratic initiatives...