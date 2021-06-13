Learning to ‘expect the unexpected’: Pittsburgh-area schools create pandemic yearbooks
Technology was a bit different 18 years ago, when Heather Bianchi started advising the middle-school yearbook staff in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District. Students carried disposable cameras, snapping candid photos of their classmates. The staff would then glue photo collages on large boards with rubber cement before submitting the pages. As technology progressed, the yearbook shifted to a more digital format — but nothing quite as unconventional as the 2020-21 pandemic year.www.post-gazette.com