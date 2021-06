As the CDC Covid related moratorium is set to end on June 30, 2021, next steps for both landlords and tenants remain up in the air, just as a recent court action creates additional confusion for all involved. Adam Almeida, President and CEO of TenantScreeningUSA.com opines: “The state of the eviction moratorium is very fluid and a considerable amount of confusion exists, suggesting a best practice still remains for landlords and property managers to work with a well-qualified third-party tenant screening agency, such as TenantScreeningUSA.com, in order to stay compliant with continued changes to law.”