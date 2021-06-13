Riverhead kids compete in PAL bike rodeo

Calling all classic car enthusiasts: Cruise Night is returning to Downtown Riverhead during July 1’s Alive on 25 event. Classic cars will be parked on the north end of Peconic Avenue near Main Street. Classic cars must be able to drive under their own will and can enter the show on a first-come, first serve basis starting at 3:30 p.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m. The event will begin at 4 p.m., and all cars must be moved off of Peconic Avenue by 8 p.m.