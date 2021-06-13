Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverhead, NY

Riverhead kids compete in PAL bike rodeo

By Denise Civiletti
Posted by 
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More then 50 very determined youngsters arrived at Stotzky Park early Saturday morning to compete in the Riverhead PAL Bike Rodeo. The annual competition, open to kids in grades kindergarten through six, requires cyclists to demonstrate excellent control of a bicycle a half-dozen separate tests of skill and concentration — maneuvering around cones, riding along a straight line as slow as possible, building speed and coming to a complete stop as close to a finish line as possible without crossing over, and more.

riverheadlocal.com
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverhead, NY
Sports
City
Riverhead, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Rodeo#Long Island Ice Fuel#Riverhead Building Supply#Target#Splish Splash#The L I Aquarium#Ihop#Southwest Grill#Roadhouse Pizza#Dari Land Ice#Denise Civiletti Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Celebrating the Class of 2021 with a parade

Riverhead High School’s Class of 2021 celebrated with a parade at the high school last night. Dozens of cars decked out in blue and white lined up on North Griffing Avenue for the parade, drove along the back of the building where they were greeted by cheering family members, teachers and staff.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Riverhead’s Cruise Night returns at Alive on 25 on July 1

Calling all classic car enthusiasts: Cruise Night is returning to Downtown Riverhead during July 1’s Alive on 25 event. Classic cars will be parked on the north end of Peconic Avenue near Main Street. Classic cars must be able to drive under their own will and can enter the show on a first-come, first serve basis starting at 3:30 p.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m. The event will begin at 4 p.m., and all cars must be moved off of Peconic Avenue by 8 p.m.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Virtual Juneteenth benefits two days of music, dance, comedy, film and more

The Riverhead-based African American Educational and Cultural Festival will host a virtual benefit to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Juneteenth, or Jubilee Day, is celebrated on June 19 to mark the day the last enslaved African Americans in the United States learned of their emancipation. The benefit will feature music, comedy, history and gospel, according to AAECF’s Director of Entertainment, Samuel Thomas.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Blood drive set for June 16 at Tanger Outlets

Give the gift of life at a community blood drive on Wednesday, June 16 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead. “Increasing Long Island’s blood supply is very important as we head into the summer months, when the need for blood donations is at its highest,” said Senator Anthony Palumbo. “The region’s blood supplies are critically low due to the pandemic and I once again urge local residents to donate to help their fellow Long Islanders in times of need.”
GardeningPosted by
riverheadlocal

Life lessons learned in 30 years of tending gardens

I belong to a few groups on Facebook; I think it’s the best part about social media. Many of them are for advocacy and information for parents of kids with disabilities, some rare disease forums, a Bible study and one for do-it-yourself renovations and decor. But by far, my favorite groups are the one for chicken-raisers and gardening.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Suffolk launches initiative to get children vaccinated before summer camp season

Suffolk County has launched a new vaccine initiative aimed at eligible kids and camp counselors in advance of summer camps reopening. The initiative, called #CampVax, will start with a dedicated Pfizer vaccine point of distribution at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge, along with other sites around Suffolk County, according to County Executive Steve Bellone. The first 100 kids to get vaccinated at the Dennison site from 3 to 8 p.m. today will receive a free Mister Softee ice cream cone.
PoliticsPosted by
riverheadlocal

Polish Town fair canceled again this year

The Polish Town Street Fair and Festival won’t take place again this year. The logistics of organizing the festival required plans and purchases for the annual August street festival to be made long before it was known whether the event could in fact take place, Kay Davis of the Polish Town Civic Association said today. The town code also required the organization to file a special event permit application months ago, when the holiday COVID surge was in full swing, Davis said.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Parent University workshop coming up Thursday, June 10

The Parent University series hosted by Riverhead Central School District will continue with the workshop “Your Child and the Summer Months” on Thursday, June 10 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Attendees will learn summer strategies to help their children transition into the next school year and learn the value of...