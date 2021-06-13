Riverhead kids compete in PAL bike rodeo
More then 50 very determined youngsters arrived at Stotzky Park early Saturday morning to compete in the Riverhead PAL Bike Rodeo. The annual competition, open to kids in grades kindergarten through six, requires cyclists to demonstrate excellent control of a bicycle a half-dozen separate tests of skill and concentration — maneuvering around cones, riding along a straight line as slow as possible, building speed and coming to a complete stop as close to a finish line as possible without crossing over, and more.riverheadlocal.com