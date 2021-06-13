'You just talk': Portage County police trained in techniques to deal with people in crisis

The young woman was upset as she stood — barely — on the concrete wall, her hands grabbing the fence, Interstate 76 below. It was on the Sandy Lake Road overpass late at night on April 8. Brimfield Police Officer Matthew Kennedy climbed on top of the cruiser’s hood and the woman agreed to let him take her hands through the fence, to hold onto her as they waited for the Rootstown Fire Department ladder truck. They got Officer James Carrozzi’s rifle strap around her to make her more secure until firefighters could get her down. Meanwhile, Kennedy said, he talked to her, trying to find out why she was there.