21-year-old LI entrepreneur takes on ubiquitous red Solo cups

For many MBA students, participating in an internship can be an eye-opening experience that can help pinpoint likes and dislikes, develop professional aptitude, increase marketability, and more. Beyond internships, the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University takes this one step further with its unique immersion program for performance learning. This learning model includes an intense, hands-on semester of integrated course and fieldwork in a specific industry or career interest, giving students applied knowledge in a chosen field, premier networking opportunities, and even preferred status with summer recruiters and long-term employers. The program, which is available across eight focus areas, attracts many students, including Steve Cheng, Cornell Johnson MBA ‘18.