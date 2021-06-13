BPSO May Deputy of the Month: Sara Barnes Sellers

Sheriff Mark Herford would like to announce the Beauregard Parish Sherrif's Office Deputy of the Month Sara Barnes Sellers for outstanding service during the month of May. Sellers is a 1993 graduate of Merryville High School and a lifelong resident of Beauregard Parish. She began her career in dispatch at BPSO in 1997, working until 2003 where she was hired by the Louisiana State Police where she worked until she returned to BPSO in 2014, eventually becoming the assistant supervisor over communications.