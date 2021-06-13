Sunday 7: A few recent Patriots high draft picks could be potential cuts this summer

The New England Patriots will open their mandatory three-day minicamp on Monday, but there’s no guarantee star cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be there. Gilmore, a Pro Bowler each of the last three years and an All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2019, is in entering the final year of the free agent contract he signed with New England in 2017. The 30-year-old, who was the subject of trade rumors last season and before the 2021 NFL Draft, has not attended voluntary workouts this offseason and could be looking to hold out for more money.