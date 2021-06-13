2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series Is One Hardcore Machine

It’s been a little over four years since Mercedes and AMG first revealed the Project One – a daring hypercar whose goal was to blend F1 performance and technology with the simple phrase “road capable.” As easy as that sounds, there’s a reason we’ve had to wait so long for the original Project One to become a reality – it wasn’t so easy after all. For six months after its unveiling, Mercedes was balls to the wall when it came to sharing insight about development and goals, even claiming that the One was going to be the fastest car to ever grace the Nürburgring. But, this is where fairy tales become nightmares, and both Mercedes and AMG finally got a taste of just how hard it is to build a true F1 car for the road.

