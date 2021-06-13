CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series Is One Hardcore Machine

Mercedes-AMG has been constantly producing some of the more hardcore models on the market, and this SLS AMG Black Series is a prime example of that. The car is being offered for sale through Mechatronik in Germany and was delivered to its first and only owner in November...

MotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster to be revealed Oct. 28

A new generation of the legendary Mercedes-Benz SL is coming for the 2022 model year, with Mercedes confirming that the covers will come off on October 28. This time around the Mercedes-Benz AMG performance division is handling the car's development, and as a result there will be a slightly revised name. It should now be called a Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster.
houstonianonline.com

The elegant AMG line of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Today’s occasion is a great city car with all the trimmings. Check out the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class. Fewer and fewer people are buying a new car. Makes sense, because you’re completely paying yourself eyes crossed. It is better to spend your hard-earned money on a used car. Well, there are already a few kilometers on the counter, but you get a lot of cars for your money. That’s why we go every day For you looking for a senior. From affordable cars to ruthless racing monsters. These are the occasions you want to lead.
motor1.com

BMW M3 meets Audi RS5 and Mercedes-AMG C63 Black Series in drag race

With every generation, nearly every performance vehicle on the market adds at least a few ponies to its figures. Take for example the BMW M3 - the previous generation of the model, in Competition form, had an output of 444 bhp (331 kilowatts), while its successor from 2021 has 510 bhp (375 kW) with the same package. The difference is not huge but it is usually more than enough for the newer model to take a comfortable win in a direct drag race.
washingtoninformer.com

Mercedes-Benz Upgrades E450 from Inside Out

DETROIT — It sounds like a huge insult, but the new Mercedes-Benz E450 is much better than the car it replaces. And the first place to start with this sedan is under the hood. The twin-turbo V6 has been replaced with an inline 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine. It made 362...
The Verge

Mercedes-Benz cars are getting Dolby Atmos in 2022

Mercedes-Benz is the latest car company looking to bolster its audio systems with Dolby Atmos. The luxury vehicle company is planning to add support for the 3D sound standard through its optional Burmester stereo add-on for high-end models starting in summer 2022. Mercedes-Benz isn’t the first car company to offer...
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz-AMG Gives the 70-Year-Old SL Convertible a Sporty Makeover

Nearly 70 years on, the Mercedes-Benz SL is still going strong. The German marque unveiled the completely redesigned SL convertible on Thursday. There are lot of changes in store for the new R232 generation, the biggest of which may be the fact that this is the first version of the sports car to be exclusively released by the company’s high-performance AMG sub-brand. The R232 is the seventh iteration of the SL since it made its debut as a race car-inspired coupe in 1952. Like the current crop of Mercedes vehicles, the new SL has a decidedly more elegant look than its predecessor,...
Pistonheads

Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Edition 507 | Spotted

Enough has been written about the 6.2-litre C63 that nothing more probably needs to be said. But much like old jokes or great songs, sometimes it nice to hear things repeated. Over and over again. The W204 was epic, of course, combining one of the all-time great V8s with three handsome C-Class bodystyles and a chassis that could just about keep a lid on all that power. It earned an awful lot of fans in the UK over its half a dozen years or so on sale here. Not all of them forecourt owners, either.
Portland Tribune

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S combines luxury and performance in a traditional sedan

The E-Class Mercedes is a dream driving experience, with plenty of power but also happy to cruise and easy to handle in town or a parking lot. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been a benchmark for luxury cars for decades. Unlike the larger S-Class with its opulent luxury in the back seats, the assumption with the E-Class is that owner will also be the driver. So the E-Class is both responsive and supremely comfortable. If you want top-tier performance, the AMG-powered E63 S model is the one to get.
motor1.com

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL plug-in hybrid spied with charging port cap

It looks like Mercedes-AMG figured out how to cram a hybrid powertrain into the next-generation SL. Fresh spy photos from our friends at Motor.es captured the new model wearing a full camouflage wrap, which it had decided to drop in recent spy pics. The reason for the car’s extra coverings is likely due to the powertrain it hides as it appears the company is testing a plug-in version of the new SL.
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG One Set To Arrive In 2022

According to the latest online rumor, the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar will finally go into production in 2022. This news comes just a month after discovering that it wasn't going to make its debut in late 2021. Apparently, Mercedes-AMG has sent a letter to customers who ordered this limited-run model, stating...
Top Speed

After 5 Years, the Mercedes-AMG One Finally Goes Into Production

It’s been a little over four years since Mercedes and AMG first revealed the Project One – a daring hypercar whose goal was to blend F1 performance and technology with the simple phrase “road capable.” As easy as that sounds, there’s a reason we’ve had to wait so long for the original Project One to become a reality – it wasn’t so easy after all. For six months after its unveiling, Mercedes was balls to the wall when it came to sharing insight about development and goals, even claiming that the One was going to be the fastest car to ever grace the Nürburgring. But, this is where fairy tales become nightmares, and both Mercedes and AMG finally got a taste of just how hard it is to build a true F1 car for the road.
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Dyno Run Reveals Surprising Horsepower

We know the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is fast, and not just in a straight line. For a few glorious months it held the Nürburgring production car record, lapping the Nordschleife in 6 minutes, 43.6 seconds. It's still the second-fastest production car at the Green Hell behind the Manthey-tuned Porsche 911 GT2 RS, though that run isn't without controversy.
Top Speed

This Is What Happens When The BMW M3 Competition and The Audi RS5 Sportback Take On A 2011 Mercedes-AMG C63 Black Series

The ‘Carwow’ team brought in three hot German cars to the drag strip for a series of drag and rolling races. The contenders this time were the Audi RS5 Sportback, the BMW M3 Competition, and the Mercedes-AMG C63 Black Series. They all have different characteristics, and that is what makes the races unpredictable? Which car do you think is going to win?
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG's New Delivery Experience Is Spectacular

Mercedes-AMG is one of the world's most recognizable performance brands, having created a reputation for building cars with engines that can incinerate tires at a whim. As the brand has matured, its offerings have become a little more grown-up in some ways, but even in cars that look like a businessman's daily driver - the new AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a good example - you know that you're getting something special. That feeling of being associated with something special is now being extended further, reaching the customer even before they get into a new AMG. That's because the Affalterbach-based performance brand has created a new delivery experience for customers who wish to take delivery in Stuttgart.
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG Prepares To Dial The One Hypercar Up To Eleven

Mercedes-Benz recently filed a new name patent with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The name in question is Vision One-Eleven. From the name alone, we can tell you that it will be a concept car. Mercedes-Benz has used the word "Vision" to designate concept cars for years now. Not all of them have made it to production, but the Vision EQS eventually became the EQS, and the AMG Vision Gran Turismo was an extremely early look a the Mercedes-AMG GT. Some cars, like the Vision 6, never make it into production.
Carscoops

Can The Decade-Old Merc C63 AMG Black Series Teach The New BMW M3 And Audi RS5 A Thing Or Two?

The new BMW M3 proves that while SUVs and crossovers are all the rage nowadays, high-performance sports sedans remain very desirable and can be a joy to drive. Eager to see how the new M3 Competition fares against an Audi RS5 Sportback and a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, CarWow gathered the trio together for a series of tests. Interestingly, it didn’t bring along the outgoing generation of C63 and instead tested the W204-generation model in flagship Black Series guise that was introduced a decade ago.
