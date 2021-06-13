4 Skills Which Will Change your Life forever

Google

Today I want to share with you, what I consider to be the top four skills that you should learn and develop during your free time during the lockdown, these are skills that can make you money and we'll also be in high demand shortly soon.

1. Arts Or Film Making Skill

The digital arts such as drawing, animating, photoshopping, graphic design, and any skill related to filmmaking such as photography, videography, and editing. I believe that all of these skills will be extremely valuable in the future see the thing is the world economy is currently undergoing a huge shift in the way business is done because so many people are working from home and stuck indoors many companies have been forced to move more of their business online this was a transition that was already happening for the last couple of years, but the crisis has sped things up tenfold now more than ever the way a company conducts business online, will determine how successful they are and one of the key components to running a successful business online, are the visuals companies need to hire talent to create visually appealing content to film ads to design websites help tell their story bigger and better to compete with their competition which is why people with these skills will be in high demand.

2. Copywriting

Copywriting is essentially writing persuasively as more and more businesses move online the need for people who can write the content or what's often referred to as copy for email, sales pages, websites, blogs, and even scripts for videos will increase drastically these are all components that in online business needs to function properly to further their relationship with potential customers and of course to sell. I believe that copywriting is a much easier skill to learn and improve on as compared to arch and film skills because you don't need artistic talent to learn how to write good copy it's more about understanding psychology and understanding what patterns of writing.

3. Digital Marketing

Future of the economy is going to be on the Internet and the most in-demand skill when it comes to conducting business online is digital marketing, what exactly is digital marketing well it involves the ability to grow and build stronger relationships with the following on any social media platform including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Google, tik-tok, Twitter, and even LinkedIn. Digital marketers are the ones who are responsible for the traffic that businesses receive and this is extremely important because, without traffic, it's nearly impossible for a business to make money, it is equivalent to running a restaurant on a street with no pedestrians. Traffic is simply that important now for making money online.

4. Language Skills

English is not your first language see the thing is because the Internet will be the largest economy in the future, you'll essentially be able to tap into any market online now America, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom which is all primarily English-speaking countries make up about 25% of the entire world GDP this means that the most money to be made is within this market, sure if you're from Japan, Germany, France, or India which are ranked 3rd, 4th, 6th, and 7th. In regards to their GDP, you guys have decently sized markets you can tap into but, the English-speaking markets combined is still 5 to 10 times larger than, those markets which mean, that you're 5 to 10 times more likely to find work and also, you'll be able to make 5 to 10 times more money, that is if you can speak proper English.

These are the four skills that, I think are worth learning and developing during the lockdown and, remember guys whenever there's a crisis there are opportunities so make sure to use your free time wisely to develop a skill that can position yourself to succeed, when this crisis is over besides that guys, stay safe and stay tuned with us.