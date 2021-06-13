Watch Sef Kombo & Kitty Amor play a set at Grow, east London

The industry is at its strongest since the advent of the CD disk, so why has it become near-impossible to get music pressed onto wax?. It’s been difficult to avoid the colossal success of vinyl over the past two years. Sure, sales have been steadily rising since its initial resurgence in the early ‘10s, but after another record breaking year in 2020, our consumption of vinyl has more than doubled in the first half of 2021 alone. Despite this, reports of huge increases in wait times to get records pressed, errors in manufacturing and labels abandoning the format altogether are rife. So why is the vinyl industry in such a state of chaos?

