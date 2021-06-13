CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Sef Kombo & Kitty Amor play a set at Grow, east London

mixmag.net
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleSef Kombo and Kitty Amor are at the forefront of the UK’s afro house movement. Regularly DJing as a duo and working together on uplifting parties TilTwo, Sessions and Motherland, the pair are a perfect musical...

mixmag.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Brit Beat: Pete Tong Talks Dance Music’s Post-Covid Comeback; U.K. Biz Gears Up for More Streaming Battles; Dua Lipa’s Managers Take on Eurovision

London’s awards season is in full swing – but one event should be more of a rave than any other this year. That’s because the Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) for outstanding contribution to the U.K. music industry goes to dance music legend Pete Tong. At the Nov. 1 ceremony in London, Tong will join a list of previous winners that includes Sir Lucian Grainge, Rob Stringer and Elton John and Bernie Taupin, while New Order, Becky Hill and Norman Jay will play live to celebrate Tong’s 40-year career in the sector. He started as a club DJ and went on to...
THEATER & DANCE
Hotel Online

Canopy by Hilton Makes UK Debut in the Heart of London’s East End

LONDON – October 20, 2021 – Hilton today celebrates the opening of Canopy by Hilton London City, the UK’s first Canopy by Hilton hotel. Set within the multi-million-pound Minories development close to Aldgate station, the eco-conscious 340-room hotel provides the perfect base for design-conscious travellers looking to immerse themselves in London’s lively East End.
HOME & GARDEN
mixmag.net

Ross From Friends on lo-fi house: "In 10 years, people will reflect and ask, 'what was that?'"

We caught up with the Essex-born producer ahead of his next record, 'Tread'. First emerging onto the scene with his woozy, nostalgic, and synth-pumped sounds taken from euphoric 80s house and reworked into a new form of electronic music, Ross From Friends led the lo-fi charge. It all began in 2017 for the producer - real name Felix Clary Weatherall - who ran with the likes of DJ Seinfeld, Mall Grab, and DJ Boring, transforming lo-fi from a fad-inclined microgenre to a fully realised dance music phenomenon. Still riding from the success of his 2018 debut 'Family Portrait', Weatherall has returned full-force with a brand new sound, full of retrospection, heady melody and just a hint of that deconstructed dance sound that made him a household name.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Pa Salieu’s Coventry concert has been cancelled by local authorities

Pa Salieu has said that his forthcoming headline show in Coventry has been cancelled by "authorities." The rapper was scheduled to perform in his hometown on November 27 as part of his Afrikan Rebel UK tour, which would take him across the nation to places including Bristol, Manchester, London, and Nottingham, with BackRoad Gee as support.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East London#Dance Music#South London#Sef Kombo Kitty Amor#Afro#Tiltwo#Beefeater Gin#Soup#Flohio At Corsica Studios
mixmag.net

​Shygirl drops second single of 2021, ‘Cleo’

Shygirl has just released her second track of the year, this time a solo effort coming alongside a brand new music video. ‘Cleo’, the latest track from the South London artist, features a 45-second orchestral intro before the singer opens with the lyrics: “You’ve got me feeling like a movie star, all eyes on me”.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Fontaines D.C. Play New Song “I Love You” In London

The Irish firebrands Fontaines D.C. released their sophomore album A Hero’s Death last year — one of the best albums of 2020 — and their third LP is already in the can. Earlier this year, they talked about how “there are definitely a couple disco tracks on there,” while reticent to talk about the project as a whole. Still no word on when that’s coming out, but last night the band played a big show at Alexandra Palace in London and they debuted a new track called “I Love You,” which isn’t one of the disco ones but does sound pretty good and includes some classic impassioned word salad from frontman Grian Chatten. Check it out below.
ROCK MUSIC
mixmag.net

Solardo set to play biggest ever headline show in hometown Manchester

Solardo are preparing for the homecoming party of a lifetime with a sold-out headline show at Manchester’s Warehouse Project tomorrow, October 29. Following a packed-out performance at EDC Las Vegas last weekend, the Mancunian duo are set for another career-defining rave-up back on home turf with an 8,000 strong crowd descending upon the vast Mayfield Depot venue this Friday.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
mixmag.net

Charlotte de Witte announces arena show for her label

Charlotte de Witte’s label, KNTXT, has announced its biggest ever show - in an arena. It’s due to take place on February 5 next year at Flanders Expo, in de Witte’s hometown of Ghent. The announcement comes just after the release of her new EP, Asura, also on her label.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

​Jon Hopkins next record "will last the length of a trip"

Jon Hopkins next album has been timed perfectly to last the exact length of a ketamine trip, according to the producer. Hopkins, who’s previously produced records alongside Brian Eno and Coldplay, is releasing an ambient track on November 12 said to encourage “a new genre of music”. ‘Music for Psychedelic...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

The vinyl straw: Why the vinyl industry is at breaking point

The industry is at its strongest since the advent of the CD disk, so why has it become near-impossible to get music pressed onto wax?. It’s been difficult to avoid the colossal success of vinyl over the past two years. Sure, sales have been steadily rising since its initial resurgence in the early ‘10s, but after another record breaking year in 2020, our consumption of vinyl has more than doubled in the first half of 2021 alone. Despite this, reports of huge increases in wait times to get records pressed, errors in manufacturing and labels abandoning the format altogether are rife. So why is the vinyl industry in such a state of chaos?
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

London’s KOKO venue is set to reopen in 2022

The much-loved London music venue KOKO is set to officially reopen in spring 2022. The venue, which is located on 1A Camden High Street in north London, initially shut in 2019 for a planned £70million refurbishment. It had been hoped that KOKO would only be closed for a year, but...
ENTERTAINMENT
lwlies.com

Discover the London East Asia Film Festival 2021

Immerse yourself in the cinematic delights of East Asia as this annual celebration goes from strength to strength. There’s barely a week that goes by on the London cinema circuit where you won’t find some kind of festival to peruse. These festivals come in all shapes and sizes: they can present new work from a far-flung locale that otherwise wouldn’t have had the opportunity to travel; or a celebratory retrospective of an already-established star; or a huge extravaganza that focuses on previewing all the titles set for wider distribution later down the line.
MOVIES
tastecooking.com

A Test Kitchen Grows In London

The first in a series of new cookbooks by Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi reveals a few secrets about how the hummus gets made (among other pantry hits). There are many bold ideas in the debut cookbook from the test kitchen team for Yotam Ottolenghi, the London chef with a collection of restaurants, recipe columns, packaged goods, and cookbooks. The book—Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer—was dreamed up during the pandemic, and it’s filled with tips on how to Ottolenghify the frozen and the canned, the bagged and the boxed.
RECIPES
mixmag.net

​Massive Attack are auctioning off rare Banksy pieces for charity

Two Banksy prints will go under the hammer today in aid of charity, from the collection of Bristolian electronic band Massive Attack. ‘I Fought The Law’ and ‘Bomb Middle England’ are two extremely rare prints owned by the band, which could end up fetching a huge sum when auctioned off. It’s estimated the total combined value of both prints could see nearly £100,000.
CHARITIES
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She had the mental capacity of a five-year-old': Paris Fury reveals her sister Romain, 36, was left with brain damage after contracting whooping cough when she was six weeks old

Paris Fury has revealed her sister Romain has the mental capacity of a 'five-year-old' after she developed whooping cough when she was six weeks old. The wife of boxer Tyson Fury shared her secret family heartache in her new memoir Love and Fury, explaining she was left with brain damage after battling the disease as an infant.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy