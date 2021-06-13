Watch Sef Kombo & Kitty Amor play a set at Grow, east London

The first in a series of new cookbooks by Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi reveals a few secrets about how the hummus gets made (among other pantry hits). There are many bold ideas in the debut cookbook from the test kitchen team for Yotam Ottolenghi, the London chef with a collection of restaurants, recipe columns, packaged goods, and cookbooks. The book—Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer—was dreamed up during the pandemic, and it’s filled with tips on how to Ottolenghify the frozen and the canned, the bagged and the boxed.
