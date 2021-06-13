Cancel
Buffalo, NY

First Day of Early Voting

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 9 days ago

Erie County Board of Elections reports that 904 voters cast ballots yesterday on the first day of early voting for the Tuesday, June 22 primary elections. Poll hours are 12-9 pm weekdays 12-6 pm weekends.

WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben
