Agave Syrup Market Analysis (2021): Drivers & Restraints, Market Insights, Growth Prediction till 2030

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley reviews the week ahead and market news and looks ahead to the next seven days with Jonny Hart. We start with Asian markets today with HSBC and Facebook to report tonight. We look at oil and energy markets with oil, natural gas and coal all moving higher today. Jerome Powell’s transitory inflation comments and his signalling of the Fed taper come next. Jeff believes next weeks FOMC meeting could see the US Dollar rally resume. The UK Budget is on Wednesday where more fiscal largesse is expected. Why you say? Because governments can effectively borrow at near zero per cent, so why not! We explore the outlook for Sterling before looking at the currency space, in general, this week with a number of US super-heavyweights announcing earnings.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO