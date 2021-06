Chukkers for Charity returns on Saturday, Sept. 11 for the 25th annual polo match held in Franklin, Tenn. benefiting Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!. “We are very thankful to be able to participate in another year of Chukkers for Charity,” said Debbie Chadwick, president of Rochelle Center. “It’s such an honor to take part in this beloved, community-wide event that directly supports the work of our programs and the programs at Saddle Up!”