Coloring a stunningly huge yellow moon (plus a new release!)

John Rocco’s lavishly-illustrated book tells the stories of missions to the moon from Sputnik to Apollo 11. His pictures and text explain complicated science and technology concepts in ways that kids (and adults) can understand. Even better than his engineering explanations, though, is his inclusion of all the different types of people (and animals!) that made these voyages possible. The book includes information on the women from many different countries involved at all stages of the projects and programs. This is a wonderful book to read from cover to cover or to dip into and learn about a small piece of the history of voyages to the moon.