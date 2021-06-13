Coloring a stunningly huge yellow moon (plus a new release!)
Yes it’s Sunday and I normally don’t post on Sundays….but since it’s Colorado Craft Company’s new release, I’ve made an exception!. I sat down with the release stamps and started coloring….I don’t think I’ve explained often how I approach new releases, but I try to see if there’s a commonality. Sometimes it’s something the products share (Anita Jeram in this case!) but the cards I started coloring were coming out with incredible contrast! What a mojo day – it was pretty spectacular to see what I made and ask myself, “Did I just do that?” Ha! So the card I color in the video will have that heavy contrast in common, and you’ll see it come to life.sandyallnock.com