IUTF Concludes Time At NCAA National Championships

After winning the indoor national championship in the shot put earlier this year, Ohio State senior Adelaide Aquilla made it a clean sweep when she took home the top spot at the NCAA Outldoor Track and Field Championships at Oregon’s Hayward Field on Thursday. A native of Rocky River, Ohio, Aquilla took the lead on her fifth throw of the event at 59 feet and 7 1/2 inches, only to see Wisconsin’s Josie Shchaefer top that with her final throw of 60 feet and 1/4 inches. Not to be outdone, Aquilla launched her final throw 62 feet and 3 1/4 inches to capture her second career national championship. It fell just shy of her personal record of 62 feet and 8 3/4 inches, set at the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships in May. Aquilla becomes the first Ohio State women’s athlete to win an individual national championship at…